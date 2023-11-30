From Debate To Clash

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Darf man heute noch sagen, was man denkt?



With Israel or with the Palestinians. The conflict in the Middle East ignites discussions, in which nuances and perspectives seem to be lost in favour of strong and unchanging opinions.

This is just one example of what many perceive as a drift in debates, be this in the private environment, on social media or in politics, in which there is no room for different opinions and every discussion is considered as a battle that must be won.

Even in Switzerland, the country of compromise, tones are getting harsher, threats and insults against elected representatives more widespread, also within the political arena, discussions are becoming more aggressive and marked by personal attacks.

Then there are so-called "echo chambers" on social media, in which even the most extreme opinions can be reinforced, or the ongoing discussion about "cancel culture", which can be a form of censorship, but may also be the source for a broader debate.

To gain insight in this complex topic, "dialogue" offers you a selection of articles from all over Switzerland, translated into the four national languages and English.

Our editorial team uses AI to translate both the articles and the multilingual debate. Therefore, you can join the discussion using your national language or English and debate with people from all over Switzerland as well as with Swiss living abroad. Our question this week: Are we still allowed to say what we think?

Over 57'000 people took part in the SBC survey "How are you, Switzerland?" this spring. The results show that the respondents wish for more tolerance towards the opinions of others, but at the same time they feel that people are too easily offended. A significant minority thinks that one should be able to say what one wants, even is this might offend others. Find out, where you stand:

The editorial offering aims to promote dialogue between the different regions of the country and the Swiss Abroad without language barriers.

