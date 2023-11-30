South Africa demands lasting cease-fire in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) party on Wednesday called for a permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.



Hundreds of people from political parties, NGOs, and government officials marched through the streets of Johannesburg to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People commemorated under the theme “Unite Against Genocide, Ceasefire Now.”



“This march is important because it’s a fight against the genocide,” ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said, demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and the right to self-determination for Palestinians.



Mametlwe Sebei, president of the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa, told local broadcaster SABC: “We want the Israeli ambassador to go. We want South Africa to cut ties with Israel and all corporations belonging to Zionists.”



Former Intelligence Minister Ronald Kasrils said the march had united South Africans from different political backgrounds who oppose what is happening in Gaza.



Tükiye’s diplomatic missions in the Horn of Africa nations also marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.



The Turkish Embassy in Ethiopia supported the just cause of Palestine.



“Our efforts will continue on the basis of two-state solution to eliminate injustices suffered by brotherly Palestinian people,” it said in a short statement on the social media platform X.

