Gaza humanitarian pause extends to 1 more day

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the temporary humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip was extended for an additional day, maintaining the same terms as previously established.



Majid Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, communicated to Qatar's official news agency that this extension was facilitated through mediation efforts involving Qatar, Egypt, as well as the United States.



These ongoing mediation endeavors are persistently working towards securing a permanent cease-fire within the enclave, reflecting a commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region.



Confirming the extension of the pause with the preservation of the previous conditions, the Palestinian Hamas group acknowledged the decision and the collaborative efforts involved in maintaining the pause.



Furthermore, the Israeli army underscored that the extension was a direct outcome of the mediators' dedicated initiatives.



The primary objective of this extension, as emphasized by the Israeli army, is to facilitate the release of more hostages, underscoring the complexity of the situation in addition to the intricate diplomatic efforts underway.

MENAFN30112023000045015839ID1107514599