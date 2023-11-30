EQS-News: ESPG AG / Key word(s): Financing

ESPG records further successes in implementing its financing strategy

30.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ESPG records further successes in implementing its financing strategy



Cologne, 30 November 2023: The European Science Park Group (ESPG), a real estate company specialising in science parks, has achieved further milestones in the implementation of its financing strategy. The term of a secured loan with a volume of 26.2 million has been extended by three years. In parallel, another property was refinanced by a local bank with a lease term of four years. The legal structure was significantly simplified and German institutional investors were acquired as lenders for ESPG. Following the extension of the term of the 2018/2026 bond in August 2023, the two agreements are further important steps in the optimisation of the financing structure.



Dr Ralf Nöcker, CEO of ESPG AG , says:“The financing once again confirms that science parks remain in demand as stable investments even in challenging market phases. With this in mind, banks and investors are happy to support us in financing our properties. We see reliable financing partners at our side who are actively involved in the consistent implementation of our strategy. In addition to a smaller refinancing next year, we are fully financed in the long term.”



Markus Drews, CEO of ESPG AG , adds:“With the implementation of our financing strategy, we have positioned ESPG perfectly for the continuation of our long-term growth strategy. Our focus is on developing a science park portfolio with innovative tenants from future-oriented industries. Together with our investors, we want to consistently utilise the opportunities that arise in the market for science parks.”





About ESPG

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) is a real estate company specialising in science parks. The company focuses on the development of science parks, predominantly characterised by tenants from future-oriented industries such as life sciences, green technologies or digital transformation, which benefit from the proximity to each other and the direct vicinity to universities, hospitals or research locations. ESPG's portfolio already includes 16 science parks across Europe with a total area of 126,000 square metres and a balance sheet value of around 244 million euros. The sites are generally located outside metropolitan areas, in areas that are considered science clusters or have a high concentration of innovative companies.



Press contact:

Jan Hutterer

T +49 40 60 91 86 83

M +49 172 3462831

...

30.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ESPG AG Kleingedankstraße 11a 50677 Köln Germany Phone: +49 (0)22180149800 Internet: ISIN: DE000A2NBY22 WKN: A2NBY2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 1784963



End of News EQS News Service