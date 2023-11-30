EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission

Formycon and Fresenius Kabi announce File Acceptance for FYB202, a biosimilar candidate to Stelara® (ustekinumab), by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Munich – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and its commercialization partner Fresenius Kabi today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has accepted the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for FYB202, a proposed biosimilar candidate to Stelara®1. FYB202 is a human monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin 12 and interleukin 23 for the treatment of immune-mediated disorders. The reference medicinal product Stelara® is approved for treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis as well as active psoriatic arthritis. “The FDA file acceptance for our Stelara® biosimilar candidate FYB202 underlines the great expertise and capabilities of #TeamFormycon. Following the acceptance of our application by the EMA at the end of September, this represents another major step for us towards providing a high-quality, safe and affordable treatment option for patients with severe chronic inflammatory diseases. Thus, we are right on track with all important milestones we wanted to achieve in 2023,” says Formycon CEO Dr. Stefan Glombitza. “Today's BLA submission acceptance underscores Fresenius Kabi and Formycon's unwavering commitment to improving patient access to high-quality biopharmaceuticals worldwide and to bring the ustekinumab biosimilar candidate FYB202 one step closer to patients and healthcare providers in the United States. In line with our Vision 2026, we remain dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions for the benefit of patients while expanding our immunology & oncology portfolio.“, says Dr. Michael Schönhofen, President Fresenius Kabi Biopharmaceuticals

1) Stelara® is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson



About Formycon:

Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has six biosimilars in development. About Fresenius Kabi:

Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company's products and services are used for the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. Its product portfolio comprises a range of highly complex biopharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, medical technologies, and I.V. generic drugs. Within biopharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi offers, among others, biosimilar drugs with a focus on autoimmune diseases and oncology. The company's clinical nutrition offering includes a wide selection of enteral and parenteral nutrition products. In the segment of medical technologies, its offering includes vital disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and more. With its corporate mission of "caring for life", Fresenius Kabi puts essential medicines and technologies in the hands of people who help patients and finds the best answers to the challenges they face. Following its“Vision 2026”, the company is furthermore committed to increase efficiencies in the therapy and care of patients and improve access to high-quality healthcare around the globe. Fresenius Kabi aspires to be leading globally in its product segments – all for the benefit of patients, its customers, and its stakeholders. For more information, please visit . About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection – and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than $15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $74 billion. Contact:

