EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Signing of agreement concerning disposal of ski resort business in Crans Montana

30.11.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102

254

































































Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 30 November 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Signing of agreement concerning disposal of ski resort business in Crans Montana



CPI Property Group (“CPIPG”) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement for the sale of approximately 84% of the shares of Remontées Mécaniques Crans Montana Aminona (CMA) SA, the company owning and operating the Crans Montana ski lifts, as well as several assets and properties relating to the on-mountain activities, including restaurant outlets and a ski school business. The gross transaction value is more than CHF 100 million, which represents a significant premium to book value. The entire mountain resort business was valued at EUR 51 million as at the end of June 2023. CPIPG expects to use the proceeds received to repay debt.



The purchaser is Vail Resorts, Inc., the premier mountain resort company in the world listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The transaction is conditional upon several closing conditions to be fulfilled in the coming weeks.



“CPIPG is proud to have contributed significantly to the positive development of Crans Montana over the past 10 years,” said David Greenbaum, CEO of CPIPG.“Vail Resorts is a talented ski resort operator, and we are certain that Crans Montana will thrive under their ownership."



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

...



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:





Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

30.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 264 767 1 Fax: +352 264 767 67 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU0251710041 WKN: A0JL4D Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1784975



End of News EQS News Service