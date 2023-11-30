Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

30-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET



APPLICANT NAME: Flex Labs Inc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 700-401 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6B 5A1 Phone Number: +44 20 3036 7000 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS:

Mike Edwards, Executive Chairman

Elliot Fielding, Financial Director Robert Mayfield, Independent Non-Executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Software and Computer Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Flex Labs Inc (“Flex” or the“Company”) is a software business engaged in the development of advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) middleware products, intending to offer these to business customers through a“software as a service” (SaaS) model. NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBC Common Shares without par value SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:

Shareholder's Name On Admission (%) Marallo Holdings Inc.* TBC Fidelio Partners Pte Ltd. TBC

* The shares of Marallo Holdings Inc. are held by Mike Edwards. TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: On or around 15 December 2023 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: N/A



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service