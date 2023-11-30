|
Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement
30-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET
APPLICANT NAME:
Flex Labs Inc
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:
700-401 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC, V6B 5A1
Phone Number: +44 20 3036 7000
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS:
Mike Edwards, Executive Chairman Elliot Fielding, Financial Director Robert Mayfield, Independent Non-Executive Director
APPLICANT SECTOR:
Software and Computer Services
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:
Flex Labs Inc (“Flex” or the“Company”) is a software business engaged in the development of advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) middleware products, intending to offer these to business customers through a“software as a service” (SaaS) model.
NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER:
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:
TBC Common Shares without par value
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):
TBC
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:
Shareholder's Name
|
On Admission (%)
|
Marallo Holdings Inc.*
|
TBC
|
Fidelio Partners Pte Ltd.
|
TBC
* The shares of Marallo Holdings Inc. are held by Mike Edwards.
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:
N/A
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:
On or around 15 December 2023
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:
UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:
N/A
