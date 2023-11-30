-->


Aquis Stock Exchange: Application For Admission Announcement


11/30/2023 4:11:37 AM

Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement
30-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET


APPLICANT NAME:

Flex Labs Inc

APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:

700-401 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 5A1

Phone Number: +44 20 3036 7000

DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS:
  • Mike Edwards, Executive Chairman
  • Elliot Fielding, Financial Director
  • Robert Mayfield, Independent Non-Executive Director

APPLICANT SECTOR:

Software and Computer Services

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

Flex Labs Inc (“Flex” or the“Company”) is a software business engaged in the development of advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) middleware products, intending to offer these to business customers through a“software as a service” (SaaS) model.

NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

TBC Common Shares without par value

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

TBC

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:


Shareholder's Name

On Admission (%)

Marallo Holdings Inc.*

TBC

Fidelio Partners Pte Ltd.

TBC


* The shares of Marallo Holdings Inc. are held by Mike Edwards.

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

On or around 15 December 2023

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A



