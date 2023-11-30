-->


Original-Research: S Immo AG (Von Nuways AG)


11/30/2023 4:11:36 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG Unternehmen: S Immo AG ISIN: AT0000652250 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review Empfehlung: BUY seit: 30.11.2023 Kursziel: € 17,00 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Strong Q3 and another acquisition; chg. Yesterday, S IMMO released a strong set of Q3 results, showing continued top-line growth as well as significantly improved operating profitability. Moreover, the company announced the acquisition of another portfolio in the CEE region. Q3 total revenues increased 24% yoy to € 81 (eNuW: € 79) which was mainly driven by last year's acquisitions in the CEE region, resulting in a rental income increase of 24% yoy to € 49 (eNuW: € 47). Notably, Q3 revenues from hotel operations continued to recover post Covid, as segment sales increased 26% yoy to € 18 (eNuW: € 19) while the segment's operating margin significantly improved by 8.9pp yoy to 29.9%. Against this backdrop, FFO was up 34% yoy to € 25, which was however below our estimate of € 28. The gap is mainly explained by negative FX effects to the tune of € 2.9m. The still overproportionate FFO increase is based on reduced property operating as well as SG&A expenses. While the operating business remains on a strong level, the company provided further positive newsflow with another major CEE acquisition. As flagged in our recent preview note, the company signed an LOI for a Czech portfolio. Meanwhile, the deal for the 11 properties, which comprise a lettable area of 138k sqm, has been signed. The portfolio is currently valued at € 481m an generated rental income of c. € 29m. With this, S IMMO acquired properties with a total annual rental income of c. € 50m YTD. The new acquisitions are seen to be mainly financed with the proceeds from the current disposal program in Germany. While properties worth € 621m have already been sold, € 400m are still in the disposal pipeline (eNuW: € 250m of which in Germany). As a quick reminder, yields in CEE are on average 3-4pp higher compared to German residential. Hence, the rebalancing of the portfolio (e.g. selling German properties & buying CEE properties) should substantially increase annual rental income, thus creating significant shareholder value. We confirm our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of € 17.00 based on NTA and DDM. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: Email: ... LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

