Hamas urges ICC to investigate killing of 2 Palestinian children by Israeli army

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Hamas urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the killing of two Palestinian children by the Israeli army.



The incident occurred during an Israeli raid into Jenin city in the northern occupied West Bank, where the children were shot dead early that morning.



“The deliberate killing of two Palestinian children in Jenin city this afternoon is a horrific crime that exposes the (Israeli) occupation sadism,” Hamas stated in a declaration.



It also called on the international legal bodies "to condemn such odious crime and to refer it to the International Criminal Court" to bear accountability for Israel and its presidents.



The Palestinian news agency identified the two boys as Adam al-Ghoul, aged 8, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and Basil al-Wafa, aged 15, who was shot in the chest.



The Israeli army confirmed its raid in Jenin, stating that it had killed two Palestinian gunmen. They acknowledged the deaths of two additional individuals during clashes in Jenin but refrained from providing further details or comments.



A widely circulated video on social media depicted the distressing moment when the two children were shot while fleeing.

