Defence Acquisition Council Meet To Discuss Rs 1.3 Lakh Cr Worth Fighter Aircraft Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 30

(KNN)

The Ministry of Defence has decided to deliberate on two of India's biggest-ever fighter aircraft projects worth

Rs 1.3 lakh crore during the Defence Acquisition Council meeting planned for November 30.

The discussion includes buying 97 new LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft and indigenously upgrading 84 Su-30 MKI combat planes.

"The projects are scheduled to come up for discussion at the Defence Ministry meeting scheduled on November 30," defence sources told

ANI.

Sources said the 97 LCA Mark1A project would help the country build a strong fighter aircraft manufacturing ecosystem across the country and also help the Indian Air Force replace its MiG-21 fleet, which is being phased out.



The Indian Air Force has already ordered 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter planes, and their deliveries are expected to start in February-March 2024.

The value of the 97 aircraft is expected to be around

Rs

65,000 crore, which would be the largest ever fighter aircraft deal in the country.

The Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft project upgrade programme is also one of the biggest ever programmes planned to be done completely indigenously, where Indian weapons, sensors, and radars would be fitted on Russian-origin planes. The project is expected to cost around

Rs 64,000 crore.

(KNN Bureau)