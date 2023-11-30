Crayon & Amazon Web Services Launch Incubator For Software Vendors, Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 30

IT consulting firm Crayon in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon in India launched an incubation centre for India based Independent Software Providers (ISVs) and startups on Wednesday.



The incubator will support them to develop cloud-based digital solutions for public sector application areas such as agriculture, healthcare, utilities, and smart infrastructure and edtech.

It will address challenges ISVs and

startups

face in creating solutions to meet customer needs in the public sector such as comprehending the fast pace of technology advancement and identifying the right technologies to leverage, minimising time-to-market, and providing public sector customers solutions with better governance and data security.



To address these challenges, the

incubator

will offer support from AWS, Crayon, and its partners, "in realising their business ideas using the cloud and scaling their solutions for customers faster. This includes training on building a cloud business strategy – from understanding customer demographics to infrastructure migration, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution development, leveraging advanced cloud capabilities like machine learning (ML), and

artificial intelligence, and go-to-market strategies," Crayon said.

"India

has the world's third largest startup hub, and local ISVs and

startups

have groundbreaking ideas that solve meaningful public sector challenges and drive positive citizen outcomes," said Vikas Bhonsle, CEO at Crayon Software Experts India.

A recent report by Accenture, commissioned by AWS, had noted that small businesses with cloud-enabled technologies in India's education, healthcare, and agriculture sectors alone could unlock up to Rs 1.6 trillion in annual productivity gains by 2030- a 152 per cent increase on current levels.

"The scale and the diversity of demographics in India present a unique opportunity for digital technology innovation, and it's important to nurture local businesses to develop solutions directly addressing these problem statements," said Sunil PP, Lead-Education, Space, Non-profits, Channels and Alliances, AWS India Private Limited.

The participants will talk about procurement paths with customers, and progress to establishing go-to-market (GTM) readiness, including developing business plans, building innovative solutions to address market needs, customer account planning, driving successful customer engagements, and growing their business, Crayon said.

