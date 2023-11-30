Gujarat Govt Inks Multiple Mous To Expand State's Renewable Energy Base

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (KNN) The Gujarat government has signed multiple MoUs to expand state's renewable energy base.

It has inked MoUs with companies like, MeOH Giga Battery (Australia) and Australian Premium Solar Pty Ltd (Australia).

Gujarat at present contributes 15 percent to India's Renewable Energy capacity and is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy-producing regions.

The Government of Gujarat has launched the Renewable Energy Policy 2023, the policy will enable the state to source 50 per cent of its energy from renewable sources, which will further aid in achieving India's ambitious target of reducing carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030, an official release said.

As a part of the preparation for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2024, the state government has undertaken 6 International and 8 Domestic Roadshows and delegation visits so far which have enabled the government to touch base with over 1000 companies.

"These visits have presented an opportunity to the Government of Gujarat to showcase Gujarat's roadmap in contribution to the Prime Minister's Vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 along with inviting them to be a partner in this success story," the release added.

The delegation visits also served as a platform for heads of management of leading companies to engage in constructive discussions about potential collaborations and investments across various sectors with the Government of Gujarat.

The government has also announced a land allotment policy that offers several benefits to companies investing in the state's green hydrogen projects. As per the policy, companies must meet 50 percent of their green hydrogen production capacity within five years of plant commissioning and achieve 100 percent capacity within eight years.

"To achieve these goals, the Government of Gujarat held a series of meetings with leading Global companies from France, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore and National Energy and Green hydrogen companies from Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

(KNN Bureau)