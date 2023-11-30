Fatality rate from Somalia floods climbs to 101

(MENAFN) As of late Wednesday, Somali Leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced that the death toll from intense rains and floods in Somalia has climbed to 101. Additionally, a staggering 1 million people have been displaced, and 1.5 million individuals are affected across the nation.



Addressing the nation through a televised speech, Mohamud emphasized that Somalia is grappling with a humanitarian crisis triggered by the impact of climate change, particularly the intensified El Niño, which is wreaking havoc in numerous regions of the country.



“Our people everywhere in this country have been affected by the climate change-related floods,” he stated.



He further mentioned that the floods have resulted in the loss of 4,000 livestock and the destruction of 140,000 homes.



Mohamud stated that over the past 16 years, the al-Shabaab terrorist group has impeded people's ability to farm and harvest while refusing humanitarian organizations access to assist those in the areas under their control.



He emphasized that, with the backing of the international community and aid agencies, the dire situation of potential starvation and famine was averted in 2022, sparing over 7.7 million people in the country from a catastrophic outcome.



According to a brief statement from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Wednesday, at least 34 districts in Somalia have been adversely affected by heavy rains and floods since October, predominantly in the southern regions.



The states most severely impacted include the south-central state of Hirshabelle, as well as the Southwest and Jubaland states.

