Israel-Hamas Truce Extended By A Day, Says Qatar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Qatar says the provisional ceasefire between Middle Eastern foes Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza will be extended by a day.

In Doha, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement:“Palestinian and Israeli sides reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day ...”

In a statement, carried by AFP, the ministry said the truce had been extended under the same previous conditions - a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid.

In the US, advocates gathered outside the White House and read the names of the Palestinians killed in the war. While calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, they were disrupted by their own tears.

Al-Jazeera reported Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and actors Cynthia Nixon and Denee Benton, and others took turns reading from a long list of names on Wednesday evening.

However, they could read only some of the names of more than 15,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks.

They cautioned that the list of the dead would only grow if the current truce was allowed to expire and a permanent ceasefire was not ensured.

PAN Monitor/mud

