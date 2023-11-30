(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) With the gradual recovery of the global economy and the increasing level of consumer spending, automobile sales have been on the rise, which has led to the prosperity of the lubricant market. Taking advantage of this trend, Petroliam Nasional Berhad's international lubricant company, known as Petronas Lubricants International, quickly entered the Chinese market. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia's national oil company, Petronas is dedicated to global lubricant manufacturing and sales. As one of the foreign lubricant brands experiencing rapid growth in the Chinese automotive market, Petronas Lubricants International has established a nationwide distribution network in China and has become an ideal choice for Chinese car owners and commercial users.

Xu Jin: Comprehensive Layout of the Chinese Lubricant Market

For several years, due to historical reasons, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) had been unable to access the tightly closed Chinese market, and cooperation with China had not achieved significant breakthroughs. However, everything changed after Xu Jin joined the company.

As the Business Development and M&A Manager for Petronas in the Asia Pacific region and the Head of Business Development for Greater China, Xu Jin, with his unique market perspective and in-depth understanding of the market, helped Petronas break through the closed state of the Chinese market and reopen the doors to China. He not only formulated market entry strategies for the new market but also developed organic and inorganic growth strategies for existing markets. A series of overall growth strategies were established to comprehensively layout the Chinese lubricant market. Under Xu Jin's leadership, Petronas' sales in China grew from 2 million liters in 2009 to 200 million liters in 2020, and the Chinese NPAT (Net Profit After Tax) increased from negative numbers in 2009 to over 15 million US dollars in 2020.

Petronas Joins Forces with Yuchai Group to Build a Top Lubricant Company

In 2013, Petronas successfully completed a partial acquisition and jointly established a joint venture company, Guangxi Beihai Yuchai Petronas Advanced Lubricant Co., Ltd., commonly known as Yuchai Petronas Lubricants. Xu Jin played a key role as the project leader and made significant contributions to facilitating negotiations between the management team, company finance, lawyers, and tax advisors. During several important meetings, he provided constructive suggestions, demonstrating his efficient management skills and excellent strategic planning abilities, which helped both parties reach consensus on key issues and greatly contributed to the smooth establishment of the joint venture company.

Since its establishment, Yuchai Petronas Lubricants, leveraging years of research and development experience in the internal combustion engine field and the lubricant technology from a century-old European company, has continuously developed lubricants suitable for various scenarios and engine applications. It has become a leader in integrated research and development of mechanical lubrication in China. With the advantages of its two parent companies, Yuchai Petronas Lubricants has an independent research and development, supply, production, and marketing system. Its lubricant products have been ranked among the top ten lubricant brands in China by LubTop for eight consecutive years. As an important strategic move by Petronas in the Chinese market, Yuchai Petronas Lubricants not only provides strong technical support and market guarantees to Petronas but also lays a solid foundation for further expansion in the Chinese market.

Petronas' Acquisition of Shandong ST. Maria Promotes the Development of the Chinese Lubricant Industry

In 2016, Petronas Lubricants International successfully signed a letter of intent to acquire Shandong ST. Maria Lubricant Co., Ltd. This acquisition marked Petronas' first 100% controlling stake acquisition project in China, and its realization was attributed to Xu Jin's visionary perspective and the acquisition plan he formulated. His rich experience and expertise in market mergers and acquisitions provided strong support for this acquisition. The acquisition process became a milestone icon in Petronas' M&A journey, aiming to clarify the responsibilities and tasks of various departments during the acquisition process, as well as to control key time milestones, thereby significantly reducing acquisition risks and increasing the success rate of the acquisition.





Through this acquisition, Petronas is able to achieve integration benefits in raw material procurement for lubricant production and establish a cooperative foundation for developing OEM customers in the East China region. This not only clarifies the development direction of Petronas' global strategy but also helps promote the integration and development of the Chinese lubricant industry.





Since joining Petronas in 2010, Xu Jin has actively expanded business areas, strengthened cooperation with Chinese automakers, collaborated with the research and development team to explore the market continuously, and provided high-quality lubricant products to meet the growing demands of the Chinese market note that the information provided above is fictional and does not represent real events or individuals. It was created to demonstrate how Xu Jin, a hypothetical employee at Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), could have contributed to the company's expansion in the Chinese lubricant market.