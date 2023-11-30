Kate Middleton Can't Trust Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Anymore, New Book Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kate Middleton appears to have distanced herself from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. This development emerges from Omid Scobie's recently-published book \"Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival.\"The book, drawing on insider sources, reveals that the Princess of Wales was never particularly supportive of Meghan. Her reservations date back to the initial stages of Meghan's entry into the Royal Family. These feelings have seemingly intensified since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior Royal duties and moved to California in 2020 Read: This senior Royal Family member pushed King Charles to remove Harry-Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, new book claimsKate's marriage to Prince William in 2011 marked her entry into the Royal Family, where she formed a close bond with Prince Harry. However, this relationship has altered over time, particularly in light of recent events and public interviews given by the Sussexes.

Sources close to Kate express her fond memories of past times with Harry but also highlight a lack of trust towards the couple now. Kate apparently can't trust Harry-Meghan anymore, especially after the couple's interviews, one Royal Family insider told Scobie, as per E! News Read: When Tyler Perry became Meghan Markle's 'therapist' after Prince Harry's wife left Royal dutiesIn the wake of Harry and Meghan's candid interview with Oprah, where they discussed issues of racism within the Royal Family, Prince William publicly stated, \"We are very much not a racist family.\" He also said that he would speak to Harry about the Oprah interview, William and Kate never addressed these issues directly with Harry and Meghan. This silence has reportedly led to confusion and further strain within the family, the publication added Scobie's 'Endgame'Omid Scobie's \"Endgame\" is making a lot of noise at the moment. As per reports, the revelations in the book have also shaken up the Royal Family. The book has also revealed how Prince William had concerns about the pace of the Harry-Meghan relationship. William apparently had a problem with“opinionated” Meghan, the book says.

