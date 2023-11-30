Saudi sovereign wealth fund eyes 10 percent share in Heathrow from Ferrovial

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund has expressed its intention to acquire a 10 percent stake in London's Heathrow Airport from the Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial. This move comes as Ferrovial, after nearly two decades of involvement, announced its decision to relinquish 25 percent of its stake. The transaction, valued at approximately £2.4 billion (USD3.0 billion), also includes the sale of Ferrovial's remaining 15 percent stake to the French private equity group Ardian.



Heathrow Airport, known as one of the world's busiest airports, is currently owned by the FGB Topco Limited consortium. The consortium is slated to be overseen by the Qatar Investment Authority, which holds a 20 percent stake in the airport. With this restructuring, Ardian is poised to become the second-largest shareholder, while the Saudi Public Investment Fund is set to join the China Investment Corporation with a 10 percent stake. This level of ownership aligns closely with the percentages held by other members within the consortium.



As the dynamics of ownership undergo a significant shift, the role of Qatar emerges prominently, with its investment authority becoming the largest shareholder in Heathrow Airport following Ferrovial's departure. The reshuffling of stakes raises questions about potential interventions by the British government in the sale process, though it remains unclear at this juncture whether such intervention will occur. The evolving landscape of Heathrow Airport's ownership underscores the strategic realignment taking place within the global infrastructure investment arena.



