NATO releases new Ukraine declaration

(MENAFN) Following a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and NATO counterparts in Brussels, the Western alliance has pledged to develop a roadmap for Ukraine's "full interoperability" with NATO militaries. While the announcement is seen as a positive step, it stops short of extending a membership invitation to Ukraine, a move President Vladimir Zelensky had sought earlier in the year. Interoperability, as defined by NATO, involves the use of common weapons, equipment, tactics, doctrine, and communication standards to enable seamless cooperation on the battlefield.



The statement released by NATO emphasizes Ukraine's commitment to a package of political and military reforms, acknowledging that these changes will contribute to Ukraine's progress on the path toward potential future membership in NATO. The roadmap signifies Ukraine's evolving alignment with NATO's technical capacity, management approaches, and principles of running an army, as stated by Minister Kuleba before the meeting.



The absence of a direct mention of Ukraine joining NATO in the near term raises questions about the timeline and conditions for membership. The statement's careful wording reflects the delicate geopolitical situation, with considerations of the ongoing conflict and the potential implications of admitting Ukraine into NATO. The article explores the nuances of Ukraine's relationship with NATO, the evolving geopolitical landscape, and the challenges and expectations on the path to full interoperability and potential future membership.







