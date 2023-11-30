Blinken reiterated Ukraine will join NATO once it meets conditions

(MENAFN) In a press appearance on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that Ukraine will only join NATO once it meets all conditions and secures the consent of every member. Blinken's statement comes in response to recent proposals to expedite Ukraine's NATO membership process. The meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba portrayed an optimistic view of Kiev's progress, with Blinken emphasizing the commitment made in Vilnius and Ukraine being on the path to NATO and European Union membership.



Blinken quoted the joint communique from the July summit in Lithuania, emphasizing that NATO will extend an invitation to Ukraine when allies agree and conditions are met. The recent proposal by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen to admit Ukraine within its current controlled territory, subject to Article 5 security guarantees, sparked debate.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's strong reaction to the communique had drawn criticism from Washington, while his chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, promptly rejected Rasmussen's offer, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.



As the discourse around Ukraine's NATO membership continues, the United States provides a reality check, highlighting the importance of meeting established conditions and obtaining unanimous consent from NATO members. The complexities and geopolitical implications of Ukraine's path to NATO are scrutinized, with discussions reflecting on the delicate balance between Ukraine's aspirations and the geopolitical interests of the alliance.





