Israel encourages reopening international flights amid current war

(MENAFN) In an effort to revive international air travel to and from Tel Aviv, Israel initiated discussions with over 120 representatives from foreign airlines. The talks were led by Udi Bar Oz, the director of the National Airlines Company, who aimed to persuade these carriers to resume their services despite disruptions caused by the conflict in the Gaza Strip that began on October 7.



During the discussions, Bar Oz presented compelling data showcasing the continuous operation of Ben Gurion Airport throughout the conflict. Despite missile bombardments from Gaza, the airport remained functional with no reported incidents of shells falling or casualties on its premises. The director emphasized that the average aircraft movement at Ben Gurion Airport, encompassing international, local, private, and cargo flights, maintained a notable figure of 200 flights, although this marked a significant decline from the pre-war average of over 500 flights.



Highlighting resilience in the face of adversity, Bar Oz revealed that six foreign airline companies, including Etihad Airways, Flydubai, Hainan, Azimut, and others, sustained their regular flights to and from Israel since the commencement of the conflict. This commitment from select international carriers complemented the continued operations of Israeli airlines.



Moreover, Bar Oz conveyed that additional airlines were contemplating the resumption of their flights to and from Israel. Notably, Ethiopian Airlines had already announced its imminent return scheduled for the following week. As Israel makes strides to demonstrate the safety and functionality of its airspace, these efforts aim to restore normalcy in international air travel connections to and from Tel Aviv amidst the persisting regional challenges.

MENAFN30112023000045015682ID1107514466