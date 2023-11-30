Federal Reserve Governor advocates further interest rate increases to combat inflation

(MENAFN) In a recent statement on Tuesday, Michelle Bowman, a member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors, expressed her belief that the central bank is likely to implement additional interest rate hikes in order to bring inflation down to the target rate of two percent within a reasonable timeframe. Bowman emphasized this perspective during prepared remarks delivered to the Banking Association in Salt Lake City, Utah, asserting the need to maintain restrained monetary policies to achieve the inflation target.



Bowman's economic outlook underscores the necessity of further increases in the federal funds rate to align with the goal of taming inflation. Despite the Federal Reserve keeping its benchmark overnight lending rate unchanged in a range of 5.25 and 5.50 percent for the second consecutive meeting earlier this month, Bowman's remarks indicate a divergence in opinion.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while stating the central bank's readiness to raise interest rates if necessary, emphasized that any such decisions would be contingent on the progress made in returning inflation to the target rate of two percent. However, Bowman has consistently been part of a minority within the policymaking body, asserting that the Federal Reserve's role is far from complete.

