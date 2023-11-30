(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of public sentiment, a recent poll reveals that a significant 74 percent of the French population views Napoleon Bonaparte's actions positively. The resurgence of interest in the historical figure coincides with the release of a Ridley Scott-directed biopic about him. Despite Napoleon's controversial legacy, marked by a trail of death and destruction, the poll suggests that the French are longing for a leader with the kind of alpha qualities exhibited by the former military and political leader.



Napoleon, often considered an emblem of strength and leadership, rose to prominence during a tumultuous period, emerging from the ashes of the French Revolution. The survey highlights that 40 percent of respondents appreciate his creation of the Napoleonic Civil Code, seen as an effort to enshrine the values of the revolution. Beyond military conquest, Napoleon made significant contributions to academia, conducting detailed scientific, sociological, and archaeological studies in regions he considered as potential military conquests. These studies continue to serve as references in various fields today.



The French public's positive perception of Napoleon raises intriguing questions about the current state of leadership and governance, prompting reflection on the qualities that citizens value in their leaders. As a Ridley Scott biopic brings Napoleon back into the spotlight, the exploration of historical figures and their impact on contemporary perspectives adds depth to the ongoing discourse on leadership in the Western world.





MENAFN30112023000045015687ID1107514450