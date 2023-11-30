Swedish economy encounters 2nd consecutive contraction in Q3 of 2023

(MENAFN) The Swedish economy encountered its second consecutive contraction in the third quarter of this year, signaling the nation's entry into what is commonly referred to as a "technical recession." Statistics Sweden released data on Wednesday, revealing a 0.3 percent decline in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for the quarter ending in October.



Jesica Engdahl, the director of the national accounts department at the statistics agency, highlighted the broad-based nature of the economic contraction, attributing it to factors such as inventory liquidation and a decline in household consumption. Despite the overall downturn, the impact was somewhat mitigated by the resilience of strong services exports.



Notably, household consumption spending marked its fifth consecutive quarter of decline, contributing to the economic challenges faced by Sweden. It is crucial to recognize that Sweden, while a member of the European Union, does not utilize the euro as its currency.



A "technical recession" is defined as experiencing two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. However, there is a lack of specific consensus on the definition of a recession. The National Bureau of Economic Research in America characterizes it as a "significant decline in the levels of economic activity, lasting for a few months." This decline is reflected in reduced levels of production, employment, real income, and various other economic indicators. Often, a recession begins at the peak of economic activity and concludes when the economy reaches its lowest levels.

