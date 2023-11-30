OpenAI deals with challenges following Sam Altman's comeback

(MENAFN) Following five days of upheaval, Sam Altman's return as CEO of OpenAI may not bring an immediate return to normalcy. The recent turmoil has cast a shadow over OpenAI, which, at one point, was accelerating in value towards USD100 billion, establishing itself as one of Silicon Valley's most successful and renowned startup companies. However, uncertainties now surround much of the company's future.



The primary task for the new board is to address the governance challenges inherited from the recent chaos and chart a course that aligns with the company's core mission of ensuring the safety of artificial intelligence worldwide. Striking a balance is crucial—acknowledging the risks of overburdening the company with excessive responsibilities while simultaneously avoiding alienation of its closest customers and partners.



Altman, in building Version 1.0 of the OpenAI business, pursued a multifaceted approach that spanned various directions. However, as GBT chat gained prominence in the tech world, Version 2.0 requires a more focused strategy for OpenAI to realize its full potential as the leading company in the AI era, steering clear of emerging challenges.



Recent instances underscore the potential pitfalls of Altman's ambitious business plan and emphasize the necessity for a more defined set of goals. One notable example is the recent announcement allowing developers to create custom automated chatbots and intelligent entities, known as GBT, and launch them through the new OpenAI store—an AI application store. This move surprised a significant group of companies that had built services based on the OpenAI model.

