Coastal Florida Welcomes BREEZYSOCK® Windsock as Must-Have Beach/Home Accessory

Florida's coastal regions attract a staggering 136 million visitors each year, making it an ideal location to launch a product that embodies the essence of Florida's beaches. Introducing BREEZYSOCK®, Windsock a unique, colorful and playful beach theme windsock that captures the spirit of Florida's coastal communities, from The Emerald Coast, down the Gulf Coast, to The Keys, and back up the Atlantic Coast.

BREEZYSOCK® Windsock features catchy beach phrases showcasing the top eleven regions of coastal Florida, complete with local beach names on six vivid streamers. It is a year-round, fun home décor and beach accessory windsock for locals and visitors alike to catch the daily breeze. A day at the beach or hanging out at home is the perfect time and place to fly a BREEZYSOCK® Windsock. Fly one from an umbrella, canopy, or patio to show your friends and neighbors your favorite coastal regions.

BREEZYSOCK® Windsock is produced by Pensacola, Florida based MSPLUSFL, Inc., a women-led, forward-thinking products company. We take pride in creating products that capture the essence of our local communities, making us a reliable choice for retailers looking for quality and authentic souvenirs to represent Florida's coastal regions.

Florida coastal retailers can now order their regions BREEZYSOCK® Windsock and select from a number of catchy phrases that highlight their respective regions. To place your order, contact MSPLUSFL, Inc. at 850-434-6159 or visit their website for more information.

Get your BREEZYSOCK® Windsock today and join the thousands of Visitors and Floridians already enjoying this vibrant and playful windsock. Consumers can order direct at