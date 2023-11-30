Azerbaijan To Be Represented By Pavilion At COP28 For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) will start today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Azernew s reports.

The 18th Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) and the 5th Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA) are also scheduled within the framework of the conference.

Azerbaijan will be represented by a pavilion for the first time at the COP28 conference, which will last until December 12.

The National Pavilion, created by a joint organisation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, will be dedicated to 'Innovative Sustainable Solutions for Climate Change Resilience'.

The pavilion will present in an interactive format information on Azerbaijan's climate change policy, the Azerbaijani government's measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, mitigation and adaptation activities, and other projects in this field.