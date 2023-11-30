Russian Troops Shell Ochakiv With Artillery At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late in the evening of November 29, the Russian army shelled Ochakiv, in the Mykolaiv region, with artillery.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, on November 29, at 3:34 p.m., the enemy launched artillery attacks on the village of Dmytrivka of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties," the post reads.

Also yesterday, on November 29, at 11:54 p.m., Russians launched artillery strikes on Ochakiv. There were no casualties.

As reported, Russian troops fired on Ochakiv in the morning of November 28.