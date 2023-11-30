Russian 'Scorching Sunlight' Destroyed In Kherson Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian flamethrower system TOS-1A 'Scorching Sunlight' was destroyed in the Kherson direction.

The command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

Operators of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine Office in the Kharkiv region and reconnaissance men of the 140th Marine Corps Reconnaissance Brigade, discovered the 'Scorching Sunlight'.

The enemy was using this flamethrower system to fire daily at the positions of Ukrainian troops at the bridgehead in Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The enemy's 'Scorching Sunlight' was destroyed with the help of attack aircraft.

As reported, the Special Operations Forces adjusted HIMARS fire at the command and control vehicle of the Russian invaders in the southern direction.