Enemy Struck 100 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region - 16 Towns, Villages Attacked In Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy struck 100 times at 16 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Russian military personnel carried out 90 UAV attacks on Novodarivka, Zaliznychne, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka and fired from MLRS at Mala Tokmachka.

90 artillery shells fell on the territory of Hulyaipole, Levadne, Poltavka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Bilohirya, Luhivske, Lobkove, Pyatykhatky and other frontline settlements," the statement said.

There were four reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As reported, a hostile kamikaze drone struck a humanitarian aid distribution center in Stepnohirsk. One person was killed and two others were injured.