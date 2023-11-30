Meeting Of Commissions On Border Delimitation Between Azerbaijan, Armenia Starts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A meeting of the
commissions on delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has
begun, the office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mger
Grigoryan said, Trend reports.
The event is being held on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The
negotiations are attended by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister
Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mger
Grigoryan.
To note, on November 21, the Armenian Foreign Ministry responded
to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry's statement by saying that Yerevan
is prepared to join in talks with Baku.
Armenia reaffirms its political will to mend relations with
Azerbaijan, as well as efforts to promote peace and stability in
the South Caucasus, according to the statement.
According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijan is
willing to begin bilateral discussions with Armenia to hasten the
signing of a peace treaty.
