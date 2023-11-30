Azerbaijan Discloses Future Pillars Of Its Digital Economy Strategy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan's
digital economy plan will be built around two key pillars,
Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said at the
InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.
"Our digital economy plan will be built around two fundamental
pillars: increasing the digitization of current sectors. This means
using digital technologies to digitize critical sectors of the
economy and deriving value from new digital firms. We'll focus on
developing new businesses that generate value through digital
applications," the official explained.
According to him, the second pillar is expanding the rights and
opportunities of citizens through digital skills.
"We intend to increase GDP development by expanding digital
literacy across all age groups. To achieve these objectives, we
will improve the efficiency of government operations through the
use of digital technologies. In addition, we want to invest in
national innovations. We appreciate the significance of embracing
new technologies and closely monitoring worldwide changes," Aliyev
noted.
"In the future, we will collaborate with many stakeholders in
the country to study technologies such as generating local
generative artificial intelligence and constructing a digital twin
of our pilot cities. These advancements are critical to our
progress," he concluded.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
