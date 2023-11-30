The Prime Minister Of Algeria Meets With The Ambassador Of Qatar

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
HE Mr. Nadir Larbaoui, the Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, met with HE Mr. Abdelaziz Ali Al-Naama, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
MENAFN30112023002747001784ID1107514338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.