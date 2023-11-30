The Prime Minister Of Algeria Meets With The Ambassador Of Qatar

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE Mr. Nadir Larbaoui, the Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, met with HE Mr. Abdelaziz Ali Al-Naama, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

