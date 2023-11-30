-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Prime Minister Of Algeria Meets With The Ambassador Of Qatar


11/30/2023 3:05:54 AM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

HE Mr. Nadir Larbaoui, the Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, met with HE Mr. Abdelaziz Ali Al-Naama, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN30112023002747001784ID1107514338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search