Morocco Realizes FIFA World Cup Dream With Co-Hosts Spain, Portugal

RABAT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Morocco at last had realized its dream to host the FIFA World Cup, achieving this dream after years of presenting its file with no avail in 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, and 2026.

On October fourth, FIFA announced that Morocco, alongside Spain and Portugal, will be hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup, an announcement met with joy from the highest authorities in Morocco to the common folks in the street.

With this development, Morocco became the second Arab country to host the prestigious tournament after Qatar in 2022, a tournament, which was highly touted by football fans from across the globe. Morocco is the second African country to host the tournament after South Africa in 2010.

Moroccoآ's sport infrastructure is amongst the best in the African continent and the kingdom has hosted several international tournaments including the FIFA Club World Cup in 2013, 2014, and 2022 in addition to the African Cup back in 1988 and the upcoming African tournament in 2025.

The Moroccan file to host the tournament promised state-of-the-art football facilities, which include the grand 93,000-capacity stadium in Casablanca, the 65,000-capacity stadium in Rabat, and many more.

Morocco is eager to boost its economy by hosting the FIFA World Cup, a tournament, which began in the 1930s and continues to captivate fans of the number one sport in the world.

Morocco had done well in the previous tournament, coming in fourth place and beating football giants such as Spain and Portugal.

In commemoration of the 100th of the World Cup, the opening matches of the 2030 tournament will be held in the South American countries of Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina before continuing the tournament in the host countries. (end)

