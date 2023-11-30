Henry Kissinger, key figure in US government, dies at age of 100

(MENAFN) Henry Kissinger, who served as the top diplomat in the Nixon and Ford administrations and played a significant role in US statecraft throughout his life, passed away at the age of 100 on Wednesday.



Kissinger, a Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany, was widely recognized as the most influential Secretary of State in US history. He is credited with orchestrating the US opening with China, culminating in President Richard Nixon's historic visit to Beijing in 1972.



Additionally, he initiated the policy of detente with the Soviet Union, easing tensions between the nuclear-armed Cold War adversaries.



Apart from his role as Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977 under Nixon and President Gerald Ford, Kissinger also served as the National Security Advisor from 1969 to 1975.



However, Kissinger's legacy is not without controversy. His involvement in the US bombing of Cambodia and the 1970 invasion alongside South Vietnam drew widespread criticism domestically and internationally.



The bombing campaign, aimed at disrupting North Vietnamese supply lines, involved a massive airstrike that dropped over 2.7 million tons of bombs on Cambodia, according to the United States Holocaust Museum.



This campaign resulted in significant civilian and combatant casualties, and the use of cluster munitions continued to cause harm to civilians for decades after the war concluded.



According to celebrity chef and globe traveler Anthony Bourdain, after reading A Cook's Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines, published in 2001, "you'll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands." This is how he views Kissinger's legacy in Cambodia.

