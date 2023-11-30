OECD lowers global financial growth prediction for 2023 to 2.9 percent

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) revised its global financial growth projection for 2023, lowering it to 2.9 percent. However, the forecast for 2024 remains unchanged at 2.7 percent.



The November global economic outlook report from the OECD indicates a downward revision of 0.1 percentage point in world gross domestic product (GDP) growth.



"GDP growth has been stronger than expected so far in 2023, but is now moderating on the back of tighter financial conditions, weak trade growth and lower business and consumer confidence," the report mentioned.



The outlook for global GDP anticipates a growth of 3 percent in 2025, accompanied by a decrease in inflation and a strengthening of real incomes.



The Paris-based organization underscored the substantial reliance of global growth on rapidly expanding Asian economies.



In its revised forecasts, the OECD adjusted the growth outlook for the US economy upward by 0.2 percentage points for both 2023 and 2024, reaching 2.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. The projection for US GDP growth in 2025 is set at 1.7 percent, attributed to the relaxation of monetary policy.



China's growth forecast was increased by 0.1 points to 5.2 percent for the current year and 4.7 percent for the following year. The Chinese economy is expected to grow by 4.2 percent in 2025, with ongoing stresses in the real estate sector and a sustained high rate of household saving.



The OECD's projection for G20 economies indicates growth of 3.1 percent this year, 2.8 percent next year, and 3 percent in 2025.



As for Turkey, its GDP is forecasted to rise by 4.5 percent in 2023, followed by growth rates of 2.9 percent in 2024 and 3.2 percent in 2025.

