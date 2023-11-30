Germany's annual consumer inflation hits 2-year low

(MENAFN) According to a flash reading released on Wednesday, Germany's annual consumer inflation has eased more than anticipated, reaching a 2-year low. This slowdown is attributed to a decrease in the rise of food prices and a decline in energy prices.



Data from the Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) revealed that consumer prices in Germany rose by 3.2 percent year-on-year in November, marking the slowest pace since June 2021.



Economists had initially expected a higher increase, projecting a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in consumer prices for November.



The decline in energy costs played a significant role, dropping by 4.5 percent compared to the same period last year in November. This represents an acceleration from the 3.2 percent annual decrease recorded in October. Conversely, food prices experienced a less pronounced increase, rising by 5.5 percent year-on-year in November, compared to the 6.1 percent yearly increase seen in October.



When considering core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, the rate stood at 3.8 percent in November, down from 4.3 percent in October.



Looking at the monthly perspective, Germany's consumer price index showed a 0.4 percent drop in November, contrary to the market forecast, which had predicted a 0.2 percent decline.

