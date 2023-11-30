Eve Air Mobility and flynas Sign MoU to Propel eVTOL Advancements in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Nov 29, 2023 - Eve Air Mobility and flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the Middle East, today announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the future of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations in Saudi Arabia. The partners will explore the possibility of starting eVTOL operations in Riyadh and Jeddah in 2026.



Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, said: “We are pleased to explore the sustainable solutions with Eve Air Mobility as a pioneering company in this field, in line with flynas’ strategy to adopt initiatives with sustainable impact on the environment, society, and economy in parallel with the national goals to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions by 2060”.



“This partnership represents not only a milestone in our shared vision for sustainable air travel but also a commitment to shaping a more efficient, eco-friendly and accessible transportation landscape,” said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve. “We look forward to embarking on this groundbreaking journey with flynas as we join forces to advance the future of air mobility in Saudi Arabia.”



The agreement will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s aviation industry by building and supporting the future local ecosystem for electric flights. The partnership will also contribute to the Vision 2030 sustainability goals and the ambitious targets in the aviation sector.



flynas operates over 1,500 weekly flights to more than 70 domestic and international destinations. This collaborative effort between Eve and flynas and the introduction of eVTOL flights to Saudi Arabia will provide travelers with another option for urban transportation while affirming the companies’ commitment to shaping the future of electric aviation and delivering efficient, safe and sustainable transportation to the region.



