Israel asks for UK authorization for other distribution amid diplomatic rigidities

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy development, the British government has reportedly been approached to redirect approximately USD3 billion, seized from sanctioned Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, towards Israel instead of Ukraine, according to a report by The Telegraph on Tuesday. The funds in question originated from the sale of the Chelsea football club, previously owned by Abramovich, who had initially pledged the proceeds to aid victims of the Ukraine conflict.



Sources cited by The Telegraph suggest that with the substantial amount remaining untouched, alternative proposals for its use have surfaced. One insider indicated that Abramovich may be apprehensive about potential repercussions on his influence in Moscow if the funds were directed to Ukraine. To circumvent this dilemma, the suggestion has been made to allocate the money for humanitarian purposes in Israel, particularly in the aftermath of the October 7 raid by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



The report also highlights a prior proposal by Abramovich to utilize the funds to assist victims of the February earthquakes in Turkey. However, the current focus appears to be on potential allocations in Israel, where the Russian-born Jewish entrepreneur is recognized as a "big donor."



Interestingly, some sources have indicated that discussions about diverting the funds towards Israel were led by Israeli authorities without Abramovich's direct involvement. Described as a "big donor" in the country, Abramovich's contributions to Israel have prompted discussions with the United Kingdom government regarding the possibility of obtaining a license to allocate his assets, not limited to Chelsea, for the reconstruction efforts in Israel.



However, a source familiar with the matter stated that the United Kingdom government has firmly rejected such requests. The refusal raises questions about the diplomatic implications and the complex nature of international financial dealings, particularly when intertwined with geopolitical tensions. As discussions unfold around the fate of Abramovich's frozen billions, the situation adds another layer to the ongoing geopolitical dynamics between Russia, Ukraine, and Israel.



