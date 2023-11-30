Abdullah Advances At Qatar Asian Junior Tennis Tourney

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Abdullah Al Thani qualified to the second round of Qatar Asian Junior Tennis Tournament being held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex until December 02.

In the first round of boys' singles event, Abdullah defeated Tunisia's Elias Lejmi 6-0, 6-1 to reach the second round.

In the girls event, Dana Khalifa qualified to the second round after beating Warda Kaci-Abdallah of Great Britain 6-0, 6-0.