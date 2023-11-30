Unimoni Exchange Opens At Al Khor Mall

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Unimoni Exchange, a leading remittance and foreign exchange company licensed by the Qatar Central Bank, has opened its newest branch at Al Khor Mall.

The branch was inaugurated by Hamad bin Ghanim Al Hodaifi Al Kuwari, Executive Director, Unimoni Exchange, in the presence of other members of the management team, customers, service partners as well as the dignitaries from the Al Khor community.

The opening of the new branch aims to improve customers' access to its services and address the growing demand augmented by the ongoing multi-billion dollar projects in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

Hamad Bin Ghanim, Executive Director of Unimoni Exchange, said:“The opening of our new branch marks a significant achievement in our growth journey. Our primary objective is to extend the reach of our services, aligning seamlessly with the growing national economy.

“We are dedicated to meeting the evolving requirements of our diverse customer base, which includes residents, tourists, and corporates.”

Floyd Johny, General Manager of Unimoni Exchange, said:“We have a robust network of branches spread across Qatar and the new branch in Al Khor, a key market is a step towards the company's vision of being the trusted neighbourhood brand for remittance and foreign exchange services. As we continue to expand our branch network, we are continuously investing in our digital capabilities to offer seamless online experiences to our valued customers.”

Unimoni Exchange LLC is an ISO 9001:2015 certified financial services company in Qatar, operating eleven branches located across Qatar.

Its online channel provides customers with the flexibility to make international money transfers from the comfort of their home, office or pretty much anywhere whilst also ensuring the safety and security of their personal information.