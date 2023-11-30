Media: Israel, Hamas could elongate inmates swap agreement

(MENAFN) In the latest development in the Israel-Hamas conflict, both parties are poised to engage in another prisoner exchange this Wednesday as part of the existing ceasefire agreement.



Reports suggest that discussions are in progress to broaden the scope of the deal, potentially including not only women and children but also men and service members. These talks unfolded during a meeting between the heads of the CIA and Israel's Mossad intelligence agencies with senior Qatari officials in Doha. If successful, the expanded agreement could pave the way for a more enduring ceasefire beyond the initial few days, as indicated by sources.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, as reported by several Israeli media outlets, revealed that authorities have received a list containing the names of another group of hostages set to be released soon. This development aligns with the ongoing efforts to solidify the temporary four-day ceasefire brokered through intense Qatari-mediated talks. The centerpiece of the agreement involved Israel committing to release 150 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the liberation of 50 Israeli hostages. Notably, since the conflict's onset, Hamas has held approximately 240 hostages.



Against this backdrop, a source close to Hamas conveyed to AFP that the group is open to extending the truce in Gaza by an additional four days. Furthermore, Hamas expressed its willingness to release "Israeli prisoners" based on the terms established in the existing ceasefire agreement.



As diplomatic negotiations continue, the potential expansion of the prisoner swap deal signifies a complex but crucial step in sustaining the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The involvement of key intelligence agencies and ongoing dialogue between the conflicting parties in Doha hint at the possibility of a more comprehensive and enduring resolution to the longstanding tensions in the region.



