Israeli Forces Kill A Palestinian West Of Ramallah


11/30/2023 2:22:42 AM

Ramallah, Nov. 30 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Thursday, a Palestinian individual was tragically killed, and several others sustained injuries from live ammunition fired by the Israeli occupation forces during confrontations near the Ofer military prison in the town of Beitunia, located west of the West Bank city of Ramallah.
In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that the deceased was identified as Fadi Muayyad Badran, a 21-year-old youth from the western part of Ramallah. He succumbed to chest wounds caused by live bullets, while four additional individuals sustained injuries to their limbs as a result of live ammunition.

