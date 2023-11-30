UN: Israeli Forces Kill 51 Palestinians In Jenin In Two Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 30 (Petra) -- The United Nations stated on Thursday that since 7 October, Israeli occupation forces have killed 51 Palestinians in the Jenin Refugee Camp.In its daily humanitarian report issued by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the UN said that between 7 October and 29 November, 238 Palestinians, including 63 children, were killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.Furthermore, as per the report, Israeli forces conducted an operation in the Jenin camp on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of four Palestinians, including two children. The report also highlighted the obstruction faced by paramedics in carrying out their duties, the denial of access to a hospital, and the arrest of an injured individual while being transferred by paramedics to receive medical treatment.Since 7 October, Israeli forces have injured 3,128 Palestinians, including at least 508 children. An additional 78 Palestinians have been injured by settlers and 18 others either by forces or settlers.OCHA has recorded since the 7th of last month 295 settler attacks against Palestinians, resulting in Palestinian casualties, damage to Palestinian-owned property, or both casualties and damage to property.