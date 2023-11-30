Qatar Announces One-Day Extension Of Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) -- Qatar disclosed that the Palestinian and Israeli parties have agreed to prolong the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day, effective today, Thursday.
The extension will uphold the existing conditions, which encompass a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid.
Majed bin Muhammad Al-Ansari, Spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed the ongoing intensification of efforts towards attaining a durable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to the Qatar News Agency
