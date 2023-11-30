Female boxer gets frustrated after her government bans fight with Russia

(MENAFN) In a disheartening turn of events, a teenage boxing sensation from Ireland, Tegan Farrelly, has been forced to withdraw from a crucial event in Armenia due to a controversial government policy. The Irish government's stringent directive prohibits the country's athletes from competing against Russian or Belarusian nationals, a decision that has left Farrelly devastated as she was set to face a Russian opponent in the bantamweight division.



Tegan Farrelly, a four-time Irish champion, expressed her profound disappointment on social media, stating that she is "heartbroken" at having to withdraw from the world championships before even stepping into the ring for her first fight. Despite the setback, she pledged to continue supporting her country's team. Farrelly's case adds to a growing list of Irish athletes affected by this policy, including boxers Kian Hedderman, Gavin Rafferty, and Evelyn Igharo, who also had to withdraw from bouts against Russian and Belarusian competitors at the European U-22 championship.



The controversial government rule was implemented in response to the open military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Critics, including fans, athletes, and members of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA), have vehemently opposed the policy, labeling it as mere "virtue signaling" and demanding its immediate revocation. The argument against the ban asserts that politics should have no place in the realm of sports.



However, IABA president Gerry O'Mahony highlighted the association's predicament, noting that their hands are effectively tied due to financial dependencies on Sport Ireland, the country's premier sports authority. The association relies on Sport Ireland's support for its survival, making it challenging to challenge or change the government's stance.



This situation reflects the broader context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with both Russian and Belarusian athletes facing restrictions from participating in various international events, including the Olympic Games. While some organizations, like the International Olympic Committee, have deemed the blanket ban discriminatory and allowed athletes from these countries to compete under neutral flags, the Irish government's stance on athlete participation continues to generate controversy and calls for reconsideration.



