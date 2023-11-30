(MENAFN) In a significant move, the renowned French tire manufacturer Michelin has revealed its plans to cut over 1,500 jobs in Germany by 2025. The announcement, made in Frankfurt on Tuesday, cited intense competition from lower-wage nations and escalating energy prices as the primary factors rendering production in Western Europe economically unsustainable.



Michelin's decision will lead to the complete closure of its plants in Karlsruhe and Trier, with some products at its Homburg site also being discontinued. This strategic shift will directly impact 1,410 employees, and notably, the closure of the Karlsruhe factory, established in 1931, marks the end of an era for Michelin in Germany.



Further complicating the situation, the company disclosed plans to eliminate 122 jobs at the customer contact service in Karlsruhe, intending to relocate the operation to Poland. This service supports clients in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where Michelin currently employs around 8,000 people, according to the company's official website.



Maria Rottger, President of Michelin's Northern Europe region, acknowledged the dedication of employees and the investments made in recent years but emphasized that these efforts could no longer offset the intense competitive pressure faced by the company.



The German trade union IG BCE expressed strong opposition to the announced plans, declaring that it will actively seek alternative solutions rather than simply accepting the job cuts.



Michelin highlighted that "recent health and geopolitical crises" have contributed to increased operating costs, placing additional strain on Germany's competitiveness as an industrial hub.



The economic challenges faced by the country have been exacerbated by the European Union's decision to stop purchasing cheap natural gas from Russia in response to the Ukraine crisis. The situation worsened in September 2022 when explosions sabotaged the undersea Nord Stream pipelines, disrupting the direct supply of Russian fuel to Germany. Despite Moscow's claims of likely United States involvement in the attack, Berlin has yet to identify the perpetrators.



As Michelin navigates these challenges, the company's workforce reduction and factory closures in Germany underscore the broader economic implications of geopolitical events and the evolving global business landscape.





