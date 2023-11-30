Santanu Sarkar Appointed Hotel Manager For Sahara Star

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sahara Star, a leading luxury hotel in the heart of the city, is delighted to announce the appointment of Santanu Sarkar as the new Hotel Manager. He brings in an exemplary experience of over 15 years in managing several aspects of hotel's operations to his new position at Sahara Star.



Sarkar is a highly goal-oriented leader with a substantial experience in hospitality and will play a pivotal role in overseeing all aspects of hotel operations, from guest satisfaction, operational efficiency, innovation & adaption and staff management to financial performance and community relations. With a proven track record of leadership and a passion for delivering exceptional hospitality, Sarkar is well-poised to enhance the hotel's reputation as a premier destination for business and leisure travellers.



Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Salil Fadnis, General Manager, Sahara Star, "We are thrilled to welcome Santanu Sarkar as a vital member of our leadership team, collaborating closely with us to elevate our hotel into a premier luxury destination by enriching the guest journey with captivating sensorial experiences."



Sarkar started his career with Hyatt Gachibowli where he joined as a Team Member in Food and Beverage Service Department. Post that he has contributed towards the success of various teams in association with reputed brands like Taj Group of Hotels Resorts and Palaces, ITC Welcome Hotel Grandbay, Radisson Blu, Crowne Plaza to name a few. He has completed his 3 years Diploma in Hotel Management & Applied Nutrition from Durgapur Society of Management Science, West Bengal State Council of Technical Education.





