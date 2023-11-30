Politico reports Pentagon facing problems paying for Middle East buildup

(MENAFN) In a race against time, the Pentagon is grappling with the daunting challenge of securing funding for a significant military buildup in the Middle East, sparked by the recent Hamas-Israel conflict. Politico's recent report sheds light on the urgency of the situation, pointing to a congressional gridlock that has hindered the approval of full defense funding, leaving the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies in a precarious position.





The predicament stems from a stopgap funding bill signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month to avert a potential government shutdown. This temporary measure, however, falls short of meeting Biden's request for additional funds earmarked for Israel and Ukraine. Furthermore, it freezes various types of defense spending at the levels allocated in the previous year, exacerbating the financial strain on military operations.



Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood revealed to Politico that the unforeseen massive redeployment of United States forces to the Middle East, triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, forced the military to reallocate funds from existing operations and maintenance accounts. This, in turn, translates to reduced funding for planned exercises and deployments, creating a ripple effect on the overall preparedness of the military.



"We're taking it out of hide," Sherwood emphasized, underscoring the urgency and the necessity of finding alternative financial sources amid the ongoing crisis.



Since the eruption of the Middle East crisis, the United States has strategically deployed two aircraft carriers with escorts, additional missile and air defense systems, over 1,000 troops, and an Ohio-class nuclear-powered missile submarine to the region. This robust military buildup aligns with the United State's unequivocal support for Israel in its conflict with the Palestinian armed group Hamas.



The situation is further complicated by concerns that the hostilities could escalate into a larger regional conflict involving Iran and Islamist organizations with ties to Tehran. As geopolitical tensions continue to mount, the financial constraints on the Pentagon add an additional layer of complexity to an already delicate and volatile situation.



The article illuminates the intricate interplay between political gridlock, fiscal challenges, and military exigencies, underscoring the urgent need for Congress to break the deadlock and provide the necessary funding for the military's commitments in the Middle East. As the Pentagon grapples with the financial fallout, the ramifications of delayed or inadequate funding reverberate across military operations and strategic planning, raising critical questions about the nation's readiness and ability to respond effectively to evolving geopolitical crises.



