Azerbaijan Committed To Development Of Innovations - President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan is
fully committed to creating an ecosystem in which innovations can
flourish, Assistant to Azerbaijan's President - Head of the
Economic Affairs and Innovation Development Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.
"This ecosystem is built on the interconnection between people,
ideas, and resources, creating an environment that encourages
creative and economic innovation," Movsumov said.
He stated that Azerbaijan is now at the vanguard of a new era in
which innovation and technology are redefining perceptions of
progress.
"Azerbaijan has a long history of embracing innovation. We
believe that the future belongs to societies that use technological
advances while preserving their unique heritage," he stated.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
