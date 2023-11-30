-->


Azerbaijan Committed To Development Of Innovations - President's Assistant


11/30/2023 2:15:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan is fully committed to creating an ecosystem in which innovations can flourish, Assistant to Azerbaijan's President - Head of the Economic Affairs and Innovation Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.

"This ecosystem is built on the interconnection between people, ideas, and resources, creating an environment that encourages creative and economic innovation," Movsumov said.

He stated that Azerbaijan is now at the vanguard of a new era in which innovation and technology are redefining perceptions of progress.

"Azerbaijan has a long history of embracing innovation. We believe that the future belongs to societies that use technological advances while preserving their unique heritage," he stated.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

