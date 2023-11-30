Number Of Startups In Azerbaijan Grows - President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The number of
startups in Azerbaijan has nearly tripled this year compared to
last year, Assistant to Azerbaijan's President - Head of the
Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy
of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.
"The increasing number of businesses in Azerbaijan demonstrates
the country's robust entrepreneurial spirit. We are distributing
cash to projects that reinvent modern life with the goal of
sustainable development. This involves creating smart cities and
smart villages in our newly liberated districts," Movsumov
said.
"We place a high value on our most valuable resource, which is
not oil but rather our people. Recognizing that a prosperous
nation's foundation is built on the education and empowerment of
its youth, we have launched a government initiative to teach our
young minds in famous international institutions," he said.
This program, he claims, is more than just an investment in the
academic performance of the young. It is a long-term strategy to
develop a talented workforce capable of leading and inventing.
Concerning the ubiquity of artificial intelligence, Movsumov
stated that it is necessary to acknowledge and address the issues
associated with AI, such as ethical quandaries, privacy concerns,
and the impact on the job market.
"We must employ artificial intelligence positively, empowering
humanity and contributing to the advancement of our society, while
ensuring that its application is consistent with our values and
ideals," he said.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
